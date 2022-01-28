Insured Finance Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $10,823.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.82 or 0.06582429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,025.08 or 0.99849542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,762,836 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

