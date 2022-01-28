Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,100 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $296.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.81 and a 200 day moving average of $291.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $158.37 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

