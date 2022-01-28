Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in V.F. by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,736,000 after acquiring an additional 133,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,536,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

