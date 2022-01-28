Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.50.

NOC stock opened at $373.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

