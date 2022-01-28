Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

NYSE:SLF opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.84 and a 52 week high of $58.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

