Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,872,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,184,000 after purchasing an additional 267,839 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,613,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,420,000 after acquiring an additional 30,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

PEAK opened at $34.34 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

