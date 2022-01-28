Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,394 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $130.15 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.