Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $493.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $614.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,312 shares of company stock worth $8,963,692. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

