Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $135.42 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $246.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

