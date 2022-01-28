Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4,666.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Several analysts have commented on TECK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

