Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.17.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO opened at $553.74 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $626.74 and a 200-day moving average of $591.81. The stock has a market cap of $218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

