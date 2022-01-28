Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 39.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.15 and its 200 day moving average is $129.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.