Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $148.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.46. The stock has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

