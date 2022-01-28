Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

