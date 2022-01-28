Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of New York Community Bancorp worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,371,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,397,000 after purchasing an additional 676,055 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 532,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 527,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.1% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 93,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.70 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

