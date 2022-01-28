Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 108.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

EXC opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

