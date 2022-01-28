Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.80 Million in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 802.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $5.22 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. lowered their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.62.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

