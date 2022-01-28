Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $236.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

