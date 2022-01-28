Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Docebo worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Docebo by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DCBO. boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -106.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

