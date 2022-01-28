Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 120,700 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NexGen Energy worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 791,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 261,766 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 31.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 694,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 164,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 81.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 66,166 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $3,362,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $3.71 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

