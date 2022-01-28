Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 20,100 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,701.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.93.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

