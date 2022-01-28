Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 27,700 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

