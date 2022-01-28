Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 207,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Pretium Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 99.6% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 649.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,032,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 220,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

PVG opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.83 million during the quarter. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

