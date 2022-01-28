Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

