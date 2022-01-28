Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Realty Income by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 183.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,960,000 after buying an additional 46,185 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.76 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.92%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.