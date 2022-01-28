Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,580.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,837.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,805.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,801.56 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

