Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,185,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,741,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of New Gold worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 63.5% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 115.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

