Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,685,000 after purchasing an additional 953,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 314,755 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Stantec by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 919,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after acquiring an additional 246,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 234,947 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

STN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.