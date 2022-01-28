Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of West Fraser Timber worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFG. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,794,000 after buying an additional 37,968 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 408.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 26.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 569.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 56,440 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $90.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average of $82.67. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $101.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.51.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

