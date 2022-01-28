Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,810,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.32 and its 200-day moving average is $172.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

