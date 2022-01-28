Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 36,600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 416,106 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 162,741 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,449 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 58.04%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.