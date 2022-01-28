Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,900 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

