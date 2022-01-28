Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,900 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 48.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,559,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Argus lowered their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

NYSE:MMM opened at $170.16 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $168.01 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

