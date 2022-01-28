Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes $7.34 Million Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,698,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of B2Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BTG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in B2Gold by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in B2Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in B2Gold by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.