Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,471,000 after acquiring an additional 246,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after purchasing an additional 657,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,240,000 after purchasing an additional 389,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 308,383 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,129,000 after purchasing an additional 318,575 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

NYSE:CL opened at $82.70 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

