Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

