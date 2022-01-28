Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

