Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

WMT opened at $135.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,094,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,573,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

