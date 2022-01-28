Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

