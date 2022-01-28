Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the chip maker on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Intel has increased its dividend by 15.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Intel has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intel to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

