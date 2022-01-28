Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $52.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $47.78 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 89569006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.69.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $195.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

