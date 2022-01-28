International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Stock Price Down 11.4%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)’s share price was down 11.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 9,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

