Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 466.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.