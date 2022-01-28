Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $25.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

