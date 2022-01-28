Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.46 and last traded at $84.10. Approximately 8,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 14,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.79.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.