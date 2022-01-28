Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the December 31st total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 80,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

