Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Up 333.3% in January

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $76.81 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.18.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.