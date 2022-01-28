Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,069 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,152,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,356 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,903,000 after acquiring an additional 124,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 907,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 846,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after acquiring an additional 113,662 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

