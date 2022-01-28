Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $10.11.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.