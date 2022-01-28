Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 100.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

