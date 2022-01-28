Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Shares Down 0.6%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000.

